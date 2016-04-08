Local senior wins award for outstanding volunteerism - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local senior wins award for outstanding volunteerism

By Jerry Anderson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Gerald Willie-Joseph Tramblay just can't say "no". Nor does he want to. 

Gerry Tramblay won the top award at the Northwest Ohio Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards sponsored by Medical Mutual. The awards honor individuals age 60 or older for their "outstanding community service." 

Gerry Tramblay has dedicated more than 15 years and 3,600 hours to helping seniors remain safe, healthy and happy, according to the awards program. He's described as an "integral" part of the Area Office on Aging's "Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol." As part of the program, Gerry checks on the well-being of homebound seniors. He also volunteers at the Toledo Fire Department to educate seniors on fire safety, works part-time to provide cellphones to older adults and serves as treasurer of a program at St. Vincent DePaul of Toledo, which helps needy people get financial assistance for rent, food and utilities. 

Other top winners include: 

  • Gold Award - Juanita Hollis, nominated by Glenwood Lutheran Church.  
  • Silver Award - Rose and Gay Bowden, nominated by ProMedica Memorial Hospital. 
  • Bronze Award - Carol Hennis, nominated by Van Wert County Hospital. 

Another 18 outstanding senior volunteers were recognized for their efforts by being named "Honorable Mention" winners.

This is the 26th year for the Northwest Ohio Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards sponsored by Medical Mutual. 

WTOL's Jerry Anderson served as Emcee of the awards luncheon, which was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly