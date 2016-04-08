Local senior wins award for outstanding volunteerism

Gerald Willie-Joseph Tramblay just can't say "no". Nor does he want to.

Gerry Tramblay won the top award at the Northwest Ohio Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards sponsored by Medical Mutual. The awards honor individuals age 60 or older for their "outstanding community service."

Gerry Tramblay has dedicated more than 15 years and 3,600 hours to helping seniors remain safe, healthy and happy, according to the awards program. He's described as an "integral" part of the Area Office on Aging's "Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol." As part of the program, Gerry checks on the well-being of homebound seniors. He also volunteers at the Toledo Fire Department to educate seniors on fire safety, works part-time to provide cellphones to older adults and serves as treasurer of a program at St. Vincent DePaul of Toledo, which helps needy people get financial assistance for rent, food and utilities.

Other top winners include:

Gold Award - Juanita Hollis, nominated by Glenwood Lutheran Church.

Silver Award - Rose and Gay Bowden, nominated by ProMedica Memorial Hospital.

Bronze Award - Carol Hennis, nominated by Van Wert County Hospital.

Another 18 outstanding senior volunteers were recognized for their efforts by being named "Honorable Mention" winners.

This is the 26th year for the Northwest Ohio Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards sponsored by Medical Mutual.

WTOL's Jerry Anderson served as Emcee of the awards luncheon, which was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg.

