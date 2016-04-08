Hayes Presidential Center reaches halfway point of renovation

The grand opening of the newly renovated Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center is only seven weeks away.

The changes inside are drastic, with drywall and flooring completely altering the layout of the museum.

Right now, some of the exhibits are in place, but most will file in over the next month. And a new coat of paint on the rotunda will brighten the room.

But officials are most proud of the new centerpiece, a replica resolute desk identical to the one in the Oval Office.

They say attendance has still been good despite the closure, and frequent visitors are happy with the work so far.

“We've been sharing a lot of photos on our Facebook and Twitter pages, and we've gotten a ton of positive feedback, everyone is real excited. A lot of people have been asking questions and expressing a lot of interest,” said Kristina Smith, Hayes Presidential Center.

A ribbon cutting for the $1.3 million project will be held on Saturday, May 28. The Hayes Presidential Center will also be celebrating their Centennial.

The keynote speaker on Sunday will be Cokie Roberts from NPR.

