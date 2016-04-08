Hayes Presidential Center reaches halfway point of renovation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hayes Presidential Center reaches halfway point of renovation

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The grand opening of the newly renovated Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center is only seven weeks away.

The changes inside are drastic, with drywall and flooring completely altering the layout of the museum.

Right now, some of the exhibits are in place, but most will file in over the next month. And a new coat of paint on the rotunda will brighten the room.

But officials are most proud of the new centerpiece, a replica resolute desk identical to the one in the Oval Office.

They say attendance has still been good despite the closure, and frequent visitors are happy with the work so far.

“We've been sharing a lot of photos on our Facebook and Twitter pages, and we've gotten a ton of positive feedback, everyone is real excited. A lot of people have been asking questions and expressing a lot of interest,” said Kristina Smith, Hayes Presidential Center. 

A ribbon cutting for the $1.3 million project will be held on Saturday, May 28. The Hayes Presidential Center will also be celebrating their Centennial.

The keynote speaker on Sunday will be Cokie Roberts from NPR.  

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly