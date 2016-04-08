Toledo teachers nurse old wounds while seeking new deal

Well, double-cross is a hard word. Yet, when the president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers thought more about how he felt Toledo's school board had treated T.F.T.'s members, his frustration showed.

"I feel that the commitments of the board at that time, when the commitments were made, those commitments were not upheld," said Kevin Dalton.

He's talking about concessions his members agreed to in, what turned out to be, a successful effort to pass two school levies.

Dalton tells WTOL's Jerry Anderson that the unions worked for passage of the levies with the understanding that once the levies were passed "...the federation members would be restored moving forward. And that commitment was not honored."

The current contract between the Toledo Public School District and its teachers expires mid-summer. The two sides have agreed to bargain collaboratively in hopes of having a new deal in place before the end of the school year. But large challenges await.

Dalton says some teachers continue to receive incorrect paychecks and some also received incorrect W-2 forms - the wage and withholding statements filed with a person's income tax return.

He also cites the need to recruit and retain high-quality educators as a goal and to then let the teachers teach.

"If you want to know what we need in the classroom, we need to ask the classroom teachers. And then I see it incumbent upon the board leadership, the superintendent and his cabinet, to provide those resources," said Dalton.

The union leader, now in his fourth year at T.F.T.'s helm, sees an opportunity to "re-write what public education looks like in the city of Toledo."

To do that, Dalton tells Anderson "...we need to listen to the voice of the practitioners and find out what their priorities are and then take the resources we have and meet those priorities."

