April snow accumulation rare, but not unprecedented

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” but where does snow fit in the mix?

The First Alert Weather Team is calling for a blast of snow on Friday evening.

The Toledo area has only seen over an inch of snow in April twice in the last 20 years.

In 2005, 4 inches of snow fell on the city and in 2007 it was 2.4 inches.

Robert is forecasting from 2 to 4 inches on Friday, not necessarily unprecedented but not necessarily welcome either.

"It’s way too late in the year for that I would like to catch fish and The fish are not going to go with the snow,” said Pete Rocco.

Most Toledoans we talked to, like Woodrow Schonter, agree.

"I don't really care for it I would like to see the sun," said Woodrow. 

Staff at Streets Bridges and Harbor say that while they had their trucks prepared for paving projects, it's not necessarily unusual to be salting this time of year. But a warm March fooled them.  

"Normally we are still in snow and ice mode. The asphalt plants have actually opened a month earlier on us because of the nice weather, so we took advantage of it. But now we get to try it all over again," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Toledo's Streets, Bridges and Harbor. 

Baseball, daffodils, allergies are signs of spring. This year, apparently, so is snow.

