Rossford students collect items for country's fighting men and women

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

The Serving Our Soldiers (SOS) Club at Rossford High School is collecting things like clothes, snack foods and toiletries for care packages to send to the countrys fighting men and women.

Students say the group wanted to put the drive together, as a way to help soldiers, especially because there are former students that have passed through Rossford High School, who are serving our country today.

Friday was the first day of the drive and it continues all the way through April 22nd.

On April 25th, the group will take the donations to All Saints Church, to package them up and send them off.

The group hopes that by calling on the community to help donate, it will make a difference.

"There's just a lot more people, if we extend it to the community, we could have more to put in our boxes, and send out to more troops, said student Alayna Kitzler.

If you'd like to donate, you can bring your items to the Rossford High School Main Office.

Full list of items you can donate to the drive:

