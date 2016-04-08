Stray dogs in love need to be adopted together - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stray dogs in love need to be adopted together

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Sadie and Simpson are in love (Source: WTOL) Sadie and Simpson are in love (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

This is a story of puppy love... literally.

Sadie Mae is a female black and tan Swiss Mountain dog.

Simpson is a white male St. Bernard/Bulldog mix.

Both are around six years old and have arthritis.

In March, the couple was found shivering along a rural ditch.

Simpson was trying to keep Sadie Mae warm.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control says the dogs are inseparable and need to be adopted out together.

"When they came in we put all the dogs in individual kennels and he would drag us over to go see her and start wagging his tail and get so excited. We saw the bond they have and made sure they stay together," said Laura Simmons-Wark of Canine Care and Control.

She doesn't know if the two dogs were raised in the same household and abandoned or became friends as strays.

If you're interested in adopting Sadie Mae and Simpson, please keep in mind they'll need daily medication for their arthritis conditions.

Both dogs are good with kids and other dogs.

What they need most of all however:

"Somebody with a huge heart and somebody who loves big dogs, doesn't mind a little bit of fur and even a little bit of drool," said Laura.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is open Saturday and Sunday from 11:00-5:00 PM.

The adoption fee for each dog is $75.00 in addition to a $25.00 license tag fee.

