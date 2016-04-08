Man sentenced to 33 years after DNA match made on three old rape - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man sentenced to 33 years after DNA match made on three old rape kits

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
Darnell Reynolds, 34 (Source: WTOL) Darnell Reynolds, 34 (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A jury found 34-year-old Darnell Reynolds guilty of three counts of rape Friday. 

Reynolds was recently charged with the rape of three women over 5 year ago, after old rape kits that were tested at the state crime lab matched his DNA.  

During the trial the jury heard testimony from the three women who said they were brutally raped by Reynolds.   

But not only was Reynolds found guilty, the judge sentenced him to 33 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed.

The case also paves the way for other victims in Lucas County and was a big victory for the task force of prosecutors and Toledo police detectives working on the cases. They say Reynolds' sentence sends a message to all the victims out there. 

"I think it gives them hope. I think it lets them know that we're going to stand up for their rights and for them, and if something bad happened to them, we're going to be here for them," said Charles McDonald, Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney. 

"You know, a lot of time the stuff we do becomes mundane, however, when you see the end result of something like this and the type of people we're going to put in prison, obviously it gives you a little bit of rejuvenation. And, you know, this was a good unit and I'm glad the attorney general's office decided to put it together," said Vince Marrow, Toledo Police Department.

Aside from the 33 year sentence, Reynolds will now have to register as a sex offender.  

Reynolds' legal team declined to comment after the verdict and sentencing, but did say their client plans to appeal the conviction. 

Reynolds was also charged with aggravated robbery, after police say he took one of his victim's cell phones, but the jury found Reynolds not guilty of that charge.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly