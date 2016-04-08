Man sentenced to 33 years after DNA match made on three old rape kits

A jury found 34-year-old Darnell Reynolds guilty of three counts of rape Friday.

Reynolds was recently charged with the rape of three women over 5 year ago, after old rape kits that were tested at the state crime lab matched his DNA.

During the trial the jury heard testimony from the three women who said they were brutally raped by Reynolds.

But not only was Reynolds found guilty, the judge sentenced him to 33 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed.

The case also paves the way for other victims in Lucas County and was a big victory for the task force of prosecutors and Toledo police detectives working on the cases. They say Reynolds' sentence sends a message to all the victims out there.

"I think it gives them hope. I think it lets them know that we're going to stand up for their rights and for them, and if something bad happened to them, we're going to be here for them," said Charles McDonald, Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney.

"You know, a lot of time the stuff we do becomes mundane, however, when you see the end result of something like this and the type of people we're going to put in prison, obviously it gives you a little bit of rejuvenation. And, you know, this was a good unit and I'm glad the attorney general's office decided to put it together," said Vince Marrow, Toledo Police Department.

Aside from the 33 year sentence, Reynolds will now have to register as a sex offender.

Reynolds' legal team declined to comment after the verdict and sentencing, but did say their client plans to appeal the conviction.

Reynolds was also charged with aggravated robbery, after police say he took one of his victim's cell phones, but the jury found Reynolds not guilty of that charge.

