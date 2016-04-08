Police look for suspects in Circle K armed robbery down in Findlay

Police in Findlay are looking for the two men responsible for an armed armed at a Circle K.

Police say the two armed men walked into the carryout on East Sandusky Street just before 5 a.m. Friday and demanded cash and cigarettes.

A K-9 was called in, but the suspects have not been located.

Police say the men were wearing black and masks.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

