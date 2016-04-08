Toledo Repertoire Theatre receives lighting donations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Repertoire Theatre receives lighting donations

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
(Source: Panoramio) (Source: Panoramio)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Some exciting work is being done at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre. Things are getting brighter! 

Crews from the Electrical Workers Local 8 are hard at work overhauling the electrical system in the theatre's rehearsal hall. All materials and labor have been donated, to the tune of between $15,000 and $18,000. 

The Toledo Repertoire Theatre says it would never be able to afford the upgrade on its own as a non-profit and it's important work to get it done. 

"When you come to downtown Toledo, the Toledo Repertoire is what you see. We represent the gateway. We're here, we greet people. We want to look good. We want to feel good and we want to run good productions too," said Samanthia Rousos, Toledo Repertoire Theatre President.  

The theatre's current production is Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None." It runs through April 17. 

