Vigil planned to remember murder victim Heather Bogle

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Sandusky County Sheriff investigators need help catching a killer. 

Sunday marks one year since 28-year-old mother Heather Bogle was found brutally murdered in Clyde. The Sandusky County Sheriff says she was beaten, shot, then her body stuffed into the trunk of her car. 

Detectives are still working to find her killer. Investigators have two persons of interest however no charges have been filed. 

On Saturday, Heather's family is inviting you to remember her during a candlelight vigil. It's happening at the Anjulina's Catering and Banquet Hall in Fremont at 7:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post family members say:

"We would like to bring everyone together to celebrate Heather, her life, the wonderful memories we all have, and what made her such an amazing person."

A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Call the Sandusky County Sheriff at 419-332-2613 with tips. 

Details on Saturday's vigil here.

