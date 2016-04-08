TPD talks to victim of south Toledo shooting; gunman on the run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD talks to victim of south Toledo shooting; gunman on the run

Police say the shooting happened at Broadway and Newbury around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WTOL) Police say the shooting happened at Broadway and Newbury around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting that happened around 11:30 Thursday night.

The victim, Deandre Koonce, was found inside the Wolf Pack Motorcycle Club on Broadway Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Koonce was lying on the pool table inside the establishment.

According to police, he reported he was in his vehicle across the street when a masked person approached him, opened his door and began firing.

Koonce was transported by TPD to University of Toledo Medical Center for treatment.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Gang Unit and SIU also responded to the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly