TPD talks to victim of south Toledo shooting; gunman on the run

Police say the shooting happened at Broadway and Newbury around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are still looking for the gunman in a shooting that happened around 11:30 Thursday night.

The victim, Deandre Koonce, was found inside the Wolf Pack Motorcycle Club on Broadway Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Koonce was lying on the pool table inside the establishment.

According to police, he reported he was in his vehicle across the street when a masked person approached him, opened his door and began firing.

Koonce was transported by TPD to University of Toledo Medical Center for treatment.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Gang Unit and SIU also responded to the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

