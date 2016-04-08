Downtown bars celebrate Mud Hens home opener - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downtown bars celebrate Mud Hens home opener

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Home runs inside Fifth Third Field Thursday, and home runs inside the bars downtown. 

Some say opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens was also opening day for the bars and restaurants in the downtown area.  

"We never go to the game, we always hit all the hot spots downtown," said Jerry Huth.

"It's opening day downtown," said Debbie Duke.  

The pair were drinking inside the Black Cloister Brewing Company Thursday.

Huth and Duke say they always take off for opening day, celebrating not with baseballs, but with beers. 

"It's just a great time, there's always good crowds," said Huth. "It's always a lot of fun, you always meet interesting people." 

"It's been great, you know, it's our second opening day, but the first one we'd only been open for a couple of weeks, so it's really our first opening day where people know about us," said Tom Schaeffer, owner of Black Cloister. "And it's been really wonderful." 

Over at The Blarney, a huge crowd packed into the Irish pub, saying it's the spot to be. 

"Opening day '16, our 10-year anniversary for opening day, is one for the records," said Ed Beczynski, owner of the Blarney. "Again, I could see that the numbers coming in, people are happy. It's just a great crowd." 

Beczynski says with the opening of Hensville, he's seeing more people downtown. 

"Just more competition, which is good," said Beczynski. "It means we all need to step up our game, and it's just a great addition to a great thing that's happening downtown." 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly