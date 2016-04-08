Downtown bars celebrate Mud Hens home opener

Home runs inside Fifth Third Field Thursday, and home runs inside the bars downtown.

Some say opening day for the Toledo Mud Hens was also opening day for the bars and restaurants in the downtown area.

"We never go to the game, we always hit all the hot spots downtown," said Jerry Huth.

"It's opening day downtown," said Debbie Duke.

The pair were drinking inside the Black Cloister Brewing Company Thursday.

Huth and Duke say they always take off for opening day, celebrating not with baseballs, but with beers.

"It's just a great time, there's always good crowds," said Huth. "It's always a lot of fun, you always meet interesting people."

"It's been great, you know, it's our second opening day, but the first one we'd only been open for a couple of weeks, so it's really our first opening day where people know about us," said Tom Schaeffer, owner of Black Cloister. "And it's been really wonderful."

Over at The Blarney, a huge crowd packed into the Irish pub, saying it's the spot to be.

"Opening day '16, our 10-year anniversary for opening day, is one for the records," said Ed Beczynski, owner of the Blarney. "Again, I could see that the numbers coming in, people are happy. It's just a great crowd."

Beczynski says with the opening of Hensville, he's seeing more people downtown.

"Just more competition, which is good," said Beczynski. "It means we all need to step up our game, and it's just a great addition to a great thing that's happening downtown."

