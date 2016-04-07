East Toledo nuisance property closer to solution

A dilapidated house that the neighbors call a nuisance property is moving closer to a solution in east Toledo.

WTOL 11 first told you about the house back in February.

Janet Schroeder with the city says, at this point, the homeowner has not complied with requests to fix the property on Utah Street.

"The inspector is proceeding to issue orders to have this matter be taken before the court," said Schroeder, Public Information officer for the city of Toledo.

Schroeder says the house has significant back taxes, which could mean the owner may have stepped away from their responsibility with the property.

The back taxes could play a role in the upcoming court hearing.

"Sometimes the property owner will come and pay the back taxes. Sometimes they'll come and say I'm going to make the repairs. Often the owner will not show up at court," said Schroeder.

If the owner doesn't show up, the court could consider moving it into foreclosure. Then two options could follow with the land bank since the house has back taxes.

"There are a number of steps that are reviewed as to whether the house could be rehabbed or whether it might be considered for demolition," said Schroeder.

The city says coming to a solution with nuisance properties takes time and the ultimate goal is for compliance from home owners.

"When you're talking about any person's property, it would not be appropriate to move too quickly, for any government agency to move in to take over that property. It's not our intention to tear down a lot of homes. It's our intention to maintain neighborhoods to a higher standard," said Schroeder.

If you want to report a nuisance complaint contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

