Hensville gets rave reviews from baseball fans

By Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The weather wasn't much to celebrate for the home opener of the Toledo Mud Hens. But the opening of Hensville was. 

Fans swarmed into Fleetwood's, which is the former Spangler Candy warehouse. The restaurant offers a more upscale menu from your typical sports bar. 

"Beautiful. I think they did a great job," said Mary Jo Denker. 

The bar features 48 craft beers. Some are local and others are national. 

"I'm drinking cherry wheat. It's cold and delicious" said Laura Mitchell. 

Four floors above Fleetwood's is the High Five Rooftop Deck. It offers an unobstructed view of Fifth Third Field and is available for rent. 

Folks are impressed with the view and Hensville. 

"I love it. I remember Portside and how it brought people back to Toledo and I love this" according to Patrick Gladieux. 

"I'm excited about it. It's good for Downtown Toledo. I'm glad that this area is coming back and Toledo is going to be exciting again," said Eric Fenner. 

Entertainment is also planned at the Hensville amphitheater at the corner of Monroe and Summit Streets. A heated tent with a band playing Thursday warmed the chilly and wet opening day crowd who came to explore Hensville. 

"Oh I think it's great. It's something Toledo needed for a long time" said Barry Snell. 

It's obvious despite the gloomy weather, Hensville hits a home run with these baseball fans.

