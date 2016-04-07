Mud Hens knock it out of the park on Opening Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mud Hens knock it out of the park on Opening Day

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Through the snow and rain, the Mud Hens got through a very impressive 10 to 2 Opening Day victory.

They took advantage of some Louisville miscues in the 2nd inning, Steven Moya hits two home runs in the game, and they got a solid six innings on the mound from Matt Boyd. 

“It was an impressive start there’s no questions about it. We took advantage of some mistakes by them an obviously we had some timely hitting. We had some long balls and some doubles, but they’re not all gonna be like that. I thought our guys were real focused and they executed real well today," said Hens Manager Lloyd McClendon. 

One of the Tigers top prospects, Steven Moya, started the season off with a bang. He hit 2 home runs in the game and finished with 5 RBI. 

“We have a pretty good team. We have some good hitters that did the best we could to take advantage of those errors and run the bases hard. We scored some runs to give our pitching the opportunity to keep performing as they were doing," said Moya. 

Matt Boyd was the winning pitcher. He went six innings and allowed just 2 runs. He struck out 7 in his first outing of the year. 

“Regardless if the score’s 8 to 0,1 to 1, or 0to 0, you pitch the game the same way. You go out there and attack every pitch. It’s awesome getting those big leads, and it’s more important to go out there that next inning and put up a zero," said Boyd. 

Coming up on Friday, it will be Michael Fulmer on the mound for the Mud Hens. He is the number one prospect in the Tigers organization.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly