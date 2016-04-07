Mud Hens knock it out of the park on Opening Day

Through the snow and rain, the Mud Hens got through a very impressive 10 to 2 Opening Day victory.

They took advantage of some Louisville miscues in the 2nd inning, Steven Moya hits two home runs in the game, and they got a solid six innings on the mound from Matt Boyd.

“It was an impressive start there’s no questions about it. We took advantage of some mistakes by them an obviously we had some timely hitting. We had some long balls and some doubles, but they’re not all gonna be like that. I thought our guys were real focused and they executed real well today," said Hens Manager Lloyd McClendon.

One of the Tigers top prospects, Steven Moya, started the season off with a bang. He hit 2 home runs in the game and finished with 5 RBI.

“We have a pretty good team. We have some good hitters that did the best we could to take advantage of those errors and run the bases hard. We scored some runs to give our pitching the opportunity to keep performing as they were doing," said Moya.

Matt Boyd was the winning pitcher. He went six innings and allowed just 2 runs. He struck out 7 in his first outing of the year.

“Regardless if the score’s 8 to 0,1 to 1, or 0to 0, you pitch the game the same way. You go out there and attack every pitch. It’s awesome getting those big leads, and it’s more important to go out there that next inning and put up a zero," said Boyd.

Coming up on Friday, it will be Michael Fulmer on the mound for the Mud Hens. He is the number one prospect in the Tigers organization.

