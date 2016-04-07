Miracle Kids: Brothers living with asthma receive help from Mercy Children's

Asthma; it’s a leading cause of emergency department visits, hospitalizations and missed school days for kids. And according to doctors, childhood asthma can't be cured, and symptoms may continue into adulthood.

It’s a reality bothers Malicahi and Mordici face every day. A duo brother team, with a winning attitude.

“I like playing sports,” said Malicahi, 12.

And passion to succeed.

“I want to be a basketball player,” said Mordici. 13.

That drive helps them daily, off the court, as they battle a life threatening disease.

“They both have severe asthma,” said Natasha Butler, the boys’ mother. “They got diagnosed with asthma when they were one. They were on medications, but they were not working.”

Their Asthmatic Bronchitis so severe, both boys were benched from playing the sports they love.

“(You went all through elementary school and most of middle school not able to play any sports?) Yeah. (How did that make you feel?) Sad. I wasn’t able to fit in with many people,” said Mordici.

Instead of shooting hoops, the brothers spent countless hours at Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo.

“(How many times have you been to the hospital because of your asthma?) More than ten,” said Malicahi. “They know me by heart, because I have been there a lot of times.”

Malicahi has had several close calls. The most recent being last September.

“I thought I was going to lose my son on that day,” said Natasha.

A typical day at school took a dramatic turn for the worst.

“I was in gym and we were playing football, and I was running, and I just couldn't breathe,” said Malicahi.

“He was laying on the floor at school, he was not breathing,” said Natasha.

“I blacked out, and they had to rush me to the hospital,” said Malicahi.

“When I got the hospital, I seen all these tubes all over my son. He was jumping in and out of the bed because he couldn't breathe. I was just crying and screaming,” said Natasha.

“I wasn't able to go to the hospital to see him, so I was praying,” said Mordici.

“After all the oxygen and steroids, he came back,” said Natasha.

After several exams and tests, doctors were finally able to put together a drug cocktail to control Malicahi's dangerous flare ups.

With some five medications to take daily, both brothers now have a routine down to make sure their asthma stays at bay.

“I tell him to get pumped. (Get pumped?) Yeah. (Is that a way to remind him to take his meds? Yep,” said Natasha.

Thanks to those medications, and the Doctors at Mercy Children's Hospital, these two now have their asthma under control and are able to do what they love again.

“They run. They jump. They can do more, and they are proud about it. And I am too,” said Natasha.

“(How does it feel to be included now?) It feels great,” said Malicahi.

