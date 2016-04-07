Child abuse case management course takes place in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Child abuse case management course takes place in Perrysburg

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A case flow management course that took place in Perrysburg Thursday, aimed at educating and discussing ideas to raise awareness about the issue. 

The main goal with this course was to discuss methods that can help prevent child abuse, and protect the children in our area. 

By having different courts get together to talk about these issues, and ways to raise awareness to prevent it, they can work together to improve how it's handled when it comes through respective court systems.

“Although we have a lot of common problems, we also differ, based upon the size of our county, and that sort of thing, and just exchanging ideas and offering what we've experienced from others, it's always improving and it helps us a lot,” said Brenda Rutledge, Lucas County Juvenile Court Magistrate.

Everyone who attended the course on Thursday, handles child abuse and neglect cases, so that commonality helped them toss ideas around.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly