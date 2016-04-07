Child abuse case management course takes place in Perrysburg

A case flow management course that took place in Perrysburg Thursday, aimed at educating and discussing ideas to raise awareness about the issue.

The main goal with this course was to discuss methods that can help prevent child abuse, and protect the children in our area.

By having different courts get together to talk about these issues, and ways to raise awareness to prevent it, they can work together to improve how it's handled when it comes through respective court systems.



“Although we have a lot of common problems, we also differ, based upon the size of our county, and that sort of thing, and just exchanging ideas and offering what we've experienced from others, it's always improving and it helps us a lot,” said Brenda Rutledge, Lucas County Juvenile Court Magistrate.



Everyone who attended the course on Thursday, handles child abuse and neglect cases, so that commonality helped them toss ideas around.

