TPD grades cars in effort to prevent break-ins

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

During Opening Day, Toledo police officers were checking out cars, and giving drivers report cards. 

It's never fun to see a bright piece of paper on your windshield when you come back out to your car. But tickets were not what was being placed on cars, Thursday.

“The officer will do an inspection of the vehicle from the outside, and if people leave things like purses, laptops, bags of any type that look like they could possibly hold valuables, the officer will grade that vehicle,” said Kevin Braun of the Toledo police department. 

Every vehicle gets a grade, whether it's a pass or a fail.

TPD officers hope these report cards will bring awareness to drivers who leave their car doors unlocked or items visible will stop.

"If we're out looking through these vehicles, so are the thieves, and most of these car break ins downtown are crimes of opportunity, they'll walk by, they'll check to see if the door's unlocked, or they'll check to see if there's valuables inside the vehicle, and if there are, they'll take that opportunity,” said Braun. 

Police say there are ways to avoid being a target for a break in. 

Do not leave valuable items in your car. And if you do, don’t leave those items in plain sight.

