Inspiring video of paralyzed Ohio man makes its way across the internet

Video of an Ohio man getting into his truck for work is making its way across the internet.

Though Nick Shortridge is paralyzed from his chest down, that's not stopping him for doing his job.

So, when Nick's wife took video of him doing an everyday task (getting into his dump truck from his wheelchair), who knew it would soon be viewed millions of times.

After posting the video on his Facebook page, Nick soon saw it reaching over a million views. But it really took off when TV's Mike Rowe shared the video with his viewers.

Now, people from all over are thanking Nick for sharing his video.

A GoFundMe page has even been set up in his name to raise money for a custom trike that will accommodate his wheelchair safely.

The story shows, as Nick puts it, "life is all in what you make it."

