Sen. Sherrod Brown meets with President's Supreme Court pick

By Tim Miller, Reporter
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOL) -

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown holds a high-profile meeting with President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, just as the President speaks out once again about Senate Republicans' refusal to consider him. 

Senator Brown sat down with Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, in Washington today and told WTOL that he came away impressed with the President's pick. 

He said he had done his research on him and told Garland he would vote for his confirmation. But Brown remains frustrated that the Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell, will not hold hearings or a vote.

Meanwhile, President Obama told law students in Chicago today that republicans in the Senate are jeopardizing the integrity of the judicial branch. Mr. Obama said they're making the highest court look like an extension of sharp partisan politics. 

In speaking about Judge Garland, Senator Brown said, “He has a real judicial temperament and a way, I thought he was clearly very bright, he's got people of both parties who have voted for him overwhelmingly, unanimously in fact, in the past. He clearly is qualified. He's ready for this job.” 

Brown said the President and the country deserve a vote on Garland. He is concerned that there will continue to be four to four ties on the Supreme Court, as long as a new justice is not confirmed. 

While he is calling for them to “do their job,” he doesn't think Senate Republicans will budge.

