Colleagues set up scholarship for terminally ill doctor at UTMC

We turn to doctors when our health is ailing, and they're often our saving grace in times of need. But what about when the doctors we depend on for help become terminally ill themselves?

That has unfortunately become a reality for University of Toledo Medical Center Resident Dr. Cyrus Chan, and his fellow residents and colleagues want to ensure that his legacy lives on at UTMC.

By establishing a scholarship in Dr. Chan's name while he's still alive, the General Surgery Department hopes that he'll be able to fully understand how powerful his impact on UTMC and countless other lives will be.



Dr. Chan has battled Stage four colon cancer for the past year, and was diagnosed during his fourth year of General Surgery Residency at age 37. He has undergone chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, throughout it all remaining unbelievably optimistic.

Originally from California, Dr. Chan has received the Resident Teacher Award at the University of Toledo among many other accolades. He had hoped to complete his residency this year before pursuing an additional fellowship in vascular surgery; however, as his cancer progresses, it is unsure whether or not this goal will be attainable.



Throughout the scholarship establishment process, Dr. Chan's friends say the experience has been life changing in more ways than one.



"In this type of situation, we were very lucky that we had the opportunity to show him while he's still with us how much he meant to his colleagues, his family, his friends. Throughout the whole process, he has been so grateful and so gracious. Every time we give the diagnosis, it's certainly heartbreaking, but when a colleague and a friend gets that diagnosis, it really, really hits home. You can really empathize with families and patients and what they're psychologically going through when they get that diagnosis. Because now, you're on that side of the conversation," said Dr. Tahir Jamil, Chief Surgical Resident at UTMC.

To donate to Dr. Chan's legacy scholarship, click here.

