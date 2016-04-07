Olander Park uses dogs to thin out goose population - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Olander Park uses dogs to thin out goose population

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
(Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

An out of hand goose problem at one local park is being managed with a unique and humane approach. 

Olander Park is one of Sylvania's pristine outdoor locations. It's a popular destination for walkers and family picnics. But, it is also a popular spot for one particular breed of bird: The Canada Geese. 

"It is, it's a nice spot. It has a pond, it has vegetation, it has bugs and that's what they like to eat. They like to nest next to water." said Melanie Coulter, Natural Resources Manager for the Olander Park System.

Many geese are permanent residents here, but their numbers are getting a bit too big.

During nesting season, some park goers are greeted by an over protective parent, ready to ruffle a few feathers. Which is why the park system hired Ohio Geese Control from the Cleveland area to thin out, but not eliminate the goose population.

"The last thing they want is to be run down by that male if you get too close to the nest." said Jeff Hower, Co-founder of Ohio Geese Control.

Trained border collies approach the geese on land in a predatory posture, scaring the geese off. Any geese remaining in the water are then chased by a radio controlled boat.

The humane procedure will hopefully force the geese to build a nest somewhere else, so future goslings don't view the park as their permanent home.

"If they migrate, they are always going to come back to where they learned to fly. So, if you continuously show a threat in front of them, that's what keeps the numbers low," said Hower.

Another factor in the goose problem at Olander Park is people feeding the geese. Not only is it unhealthy for the birds, but it makes them comfortable around humans.

So, officials here at the park want to make sure that once this process of scaring the geese away is done, that people don't feed the birds and make the problem worse again in the future.

