Kenwood Elementary to reopen after bout with water problems

Bowling Green Schools Superintendent tells WTOL that Kenwood Elementary will be open Friday, but there are a few stipulations.

School officials have gotten the majority of their report back, and there are no chemicals in the water. However, they still have not gotten results back from the bacterial test.

In order to keep school in session, they’re going to have water bottles and hand sanitizer on hand for students to use in place of the water.

If the report comes back during the school day and it’s all clear, they will allow the students to use the water again.

School officials do not anticipate any problems, but they just want to be sure, for the safety of the kids.

