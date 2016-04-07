Barricade situation ensues after Findlay police respond to shots fired

A report of shots fired led to a short-lived barricade situation in Findlay Thursday.

Police say they were called out to 504 Defiance Ave. early in the morning for reports of a man shooting at a woman's car. Once officers arrived on scene they located two women in a car in the 400 block of Defiance Ave. The women told police they had left the home in question after an argument broke out between them and a man inside. They said as they were walking to their car when multiple gunshots rang out and one of their car windows shattered. They then drove away and called the police.

Officers responded and secured the perimeter. The Findlay Police Crisis Management Team was then called out around 5:18 a.m. after attempts to reach the occupants of the home failed.

Later, around 7 a.m., three men emerged from the home and were detained by officers. The house was then cleared, but the suspect was not located. Attempts to reach him by phone also failed.

Right now, the names of the people involved are not being released because the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made. All those involved are adults and no one was injured during the incident.

Defiance Ave. was shut down for approximately three hours, but has since resumed normal operations.

