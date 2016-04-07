Barricade situation ensues after Findlay police respond to shots - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Barricade situation ensues after Findlay police respond to shots fired

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A report of shots fired led to a short-lived barricade situation in Findlay Thursday. 

Police say they were called out to 504 Defiance Ave. early in the morning for reports of a man shooting at a woman's car. Once officers arrived on scene they located two women in a car in the 400 block of Defiance Ave. The women told police they had left the home in question after an argument broke out between them and a man inside. They said as they were walking to their car when multiple gunshots rang out and one of their car windows shattered. They then drove away and called the police. 

Officers responded and secured the perimeter. The Findlay Police Crisis Management Team was then called out around 5:18 a.m. after attempts to reach the occupants of the home failed. 

Later, around 7 a.m., three men emerged from the home and were detained by officers. The house was then cleared, but the suspect was not located. Attempts to reach him by phone also failed.  

Right now, the names of the people involved are not being released because the investigation is ongoing. 

No arrests have been made. All those involved are adults and no one was injured during the incident. 

Defiance Ave. was shut down for approximately three hours, but has since resumed normal operations. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly