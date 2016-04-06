Rapper David Banner speaks at UT for diversity week

A well-known rapper made an appearance at the University of Toledo for diversity week.

The Black Student Union brought in Rapper David Banner for a speaking engagement on Wednesday night. He spoke about diversity, politics, and hip-hop before a large crowd.

"As a student of color we can definitely relate to his story, where he comes from, his music. And the fact that you can be in the hip hop industry but also be an activist, I think that's a testimony that needs to be shared," said UT Black Student Union President Lance Price, Jr.

The goal of the event was to expand everyone's views on diversity.

Banner is known for his activism and songs like "Get Like Me."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.