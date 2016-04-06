BBB: Watch out for IRS tax scams

April is the season for tax scams, but this year more and more people are falling victim.

To combat the issue the Better Business Bureau is trying to educate people so they do not get scammed.

"Now is the perfect time that the criminals will call you up and tell you they are the IRS, you're in trouble," said Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau of Northwest of Ohio.

The scam is so popular with crooks, warnings have been posted just about everywhere and people are calling the BBB with questions.

"Almost non-stop, all day for the last few days. 'Do you know what this is? I'm worried about this, do you think it's really the IRS? Am I in trouble?'" said Eppstein.

So how does the scam work? Eppstein says you receive a threatening robocall, from what appears to be a legit number, saying you owe money to the IRS and this is their last attempt to contact you before they take you to court, arrest you, or even deport you.

"Do not believe these robocalls. Don't call anybody back. Don't get them on the phone and get scared," said Eppstein.

If you call back, Eppstein says, they will try to fool you into sending them money, but it's just a criminal, trying to bully you out of cash.

"We've talked to people who have sent thousands of dollars to these people and it's a complete swindle. Once the money is sent we can't get it back for you. It's just a terrible scam," said Eppstein.

He says you need to remember that the IRS will never call you. They only send correspondence through the mail.

If you have any questions about the scam or other scams call the Better Business Bureau at 800.743.4222 or click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.