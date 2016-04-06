Owners of El Tipico restaurant say they want stolen masks back - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owners of El Tipico restaurant say they want stolen masks back

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's a local restaurant that has been around for 48 years. The owners call their customers "family" and their restaurant "home." 

So, recently, when they found two items had been taken, they took it personally. 

"So when I saw them missing it felt like someone punched me in the heart,” said Dina Villa, Owner of the restaurant. 

Most restaurants fill their walls with decorations, but here everything has a meaning. Two decorative Mexican face shaped masks once hung on the walls at this establishment.

“I always glance at them because they are two of my favorite pieces they date back to a trip we went on to Mexico 35 years ago and it was the last trip we took as a family,” said Villa.

With nowhere else to turn, Dina took her grief to Facebook and posted this pic on El Tipico's page. She said she was overwhelmed with the love and concern from their followers. 

“That took a sad moment and made it more meaningful to me to see the patrons over 452 shares, and over 100 comments of people just being supportive that just made a world of a difference for us,” said Villa. 

The owners at El Tipico don't care who took the masks, and say they don't want anyone to get in trouble. 

They hope the person responsible will bring them back, no questions asked.

