Wynton Bernard expected to start center field on Mud Hens 2016 roster

One of the more interesting guys on this year's Mud Hens roster is Wynton Bernard.

He is expected to start in center field and be the lead off hitter. He can absolutely fly. He stole 43 bases a year ago with Erie. He stole 45 the year before. He

hit over 300 last year in his first year in Double-A. Now, he makes the jump to Triple-A for the first time. But no matter what level he is at, opening day is always special.

“It’s just kind of a fresh start,” said Bernard. “Everyone gets excited because we haven’t seen baseball for four or five months. There’s no stats yet, so after your first game you get your first stats in the book. It’s just exciting because it’s the first day. It’s just like the first day of school, everyone’s excited to be there.”

Mud Hens start the 2016 season at Fifth Third Field Thursday against Louisville.

