Former top prospect Steven Moya is back with the Hens for 2016 season

By Jordan Strack, Sports
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL)

It’s a huge year for a huge man. Steven Moya is back in a Hens uniform this year and he’s hoping to build off a successful 2015 season.

Last year, he hit 20 home runs here in Toledo, but he also struck out 162 times. The former top prospect needs a big year to prove that he still has the bright future many predicted. He worked extra hard in the off season playing winter ball in his home country of the Dominican Republican. He’s hoping that has him prepared for a big year. 

“I really learned a lot,” said Moya. “I worked with my hitting coach. All that I tried to bring it here and have a good spring, because we have so many big league players down in the Dominican. I think I’m really prepared to play anywhere."  

Mud Hens start the season off Thursday against Louisville.  

