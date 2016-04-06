Top prospect Michael Fulmer to take mound in Game 2 of 2016 Mud Hens season

Mud Hens' opening day, Matt Boyd will be starting on the mound, but it will be top prospect Michael Fulmer getting the start in Game Two on Friday.

Fulmer came over to the Tigers in the Yoenis Cespedes deal from the New York Mets last season. Fulmer was recently named the top prospect in the entire Tigers organization, but this will be his first stop in Triple A. Last year, he was named Eastern League Pitcher of the year while in Double-A. But the pressure of being a top prospect doesn’t seem to bother Fulmer.

“No pressure. No hype. Just another day at the office,” says Fulmer. “I just try to look to go out there every fifth day and give it 110 percent and throw to the best of my ability and get my team a 'W.' No matter where I’m playing, I’m never satisfied with where I am. I’m always looking to push myself to get better as a player and as a person. So, anything I can do to better myself, anyway I can, I’m gonna try to do it. Whether it’s on the field, off the field, anything I can do," said Fulmer.

The Mud Hens open the 2016 season at Fifth Third Field against Louisville at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

