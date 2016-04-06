Race for the Cure early registration

It's time! April 7 is the first day you can register for the 2016 Race for the Cure in both Toledo and Findlay.

If you register between the 7th and 11th, you will get $5 off the cost of registration.

Register here!

This year the race in Findlay is Sept.24, and the Toledo race is Sept. 25.

The Race for the Cure has really become a signature event in Northwest Ohio, with tens of thousands taking part each year. It's a time to come together to celebrate and support breast cancer survivors, and to raise money to continue services in our community and for the search for a cure.

