Owens Community College votes 'No Confidence' in school President

Owens Community College has been battling financial issues and now the Owens Faculty Association is saying they have No Confidence in the School's President Dr. Mike Bower.

They claim to have no confidence in his leadership, in his character, in his Transparency and in his ability to” foster mutually respectful labor and employee relations."

Tuesday the Owens Community College School board decided to hold off on a levy to help with operating costs. The school is currently on fiscal watch, even after making a number of major cuts.



Paul Adams, The President of the faculty association released a statement saying, "It is our intent that the Board of Trustees, the President, and Senior Administration understand that we are willing, enthusiastic and creative partners for solutions, but that we are unable to trust you. Change must occur for us to succeed in these challenging times."



Dr. Mike Bower the College President since July 2012 responded with this statement:



"While I am disappointed in the statement released by the OFA, I remain committed to understanding their concerns and to moving our college forward during this challenging time,” said Bower.

The Two Parties were not able to be reached for on camera interviews.

