Owens Community College votes 'No Confidence' in school Presiden - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owens Community College votes 'No Confidence' in school President

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(WTOL) -

Owens Community College has been battling financial issues and now the Owens Faculty Association is saying they have No Confidence in the School's President Dr. Mike Bower. 

They claim to have no confidence in his leadership, in his character, in his Transparency and in his ability to” foster mutually respectful labor and employee relations." 

Tuesday the Owens Community College School board decided to hold off on a levy to help with operating costs. The school is currently on fiscal watch, even after making a number of major cuts.

Paul Adams, The President of the faculty association released a statement saying, "It is our intent that the Board of Trustees, the President, and Senior Administration understand that we are willing, enthusiastic and creative partners for solutions, but that we are unable to trust you. Change must occur for us to succeed in these challenging times."

Dr. Mike Bower the College President since July 2012 responded with this statement:

"While I am disappointed in the statement released by the OFA, I remain committed to understanding their concerns and to moving our college forward during this challenging time,” said Bower. 

The Two Parties were not able to be reached for on camera interviews. 

Stay with WTOL for the latest developments. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly