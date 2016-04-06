White House Report: climate change and its impact on Americans' health

A report released by the White House, "The Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States," outlined the implications of global warming on the health of Americans.



"We're talking about everything from impacting our food, our water, our air and our weather. And if that's not enough, it's probably impacting how happy you are every day and what your mental health status is," said Gina McCarthy, U.S. EPA Administrator.



The report was compiled during three years by 100 experts in climate change and public health.



"Climate change affects many things in the earth. We think about the temperature, of course, but along with temperature changes you have increased amounts of pests, bugs, mosquitoes, which affect things like Malaria and the Zika virus. There are things like heat waves that cause death, particularly in the elderly. There are other illnesses like asthma, having a longer growing season," said University of Toledo Environmental Sciences Professor Andy Jorgensen.



Jorgensen also says that the report's expectation of extreme heat causing more premature deaths by the thousands in the summer of 2030 is alarming.



"Heat waves are sporadic; they don't happen every year, so it's a little harder to predict. But we know that the frequency is going to go up so in the future it's going to be more steady rate. Rather than every couple years, you can have a couple in a particular year. So we are talking about thousands of death," said Jorgensen.

Those consequences include the effects of air pollution.



"When ozone is generated in the summer, polluted air, there are going to be hotter summers, there are going to be longer summers. These cause hospitalizations, premature deaths," said Jorgensen.



In fact, researchers estimate that heat-related deaths will reach 27,000 during the summer of 2100, which hits home for Jorgensen.



"I have a grandchild who in 2100 will be the same age as my mother, so she may very well be alive in 2100. That gives me pause, and I hope it gives pause to people in my generation, to younger generations to really make a decision to change their lifestyle, in terms of efficiency, in terms of food and insulations in your house, things we can do," said Jorgensen.

He also indicates that the changes in our environment are happening throughout the course of one person's lifetime.



"The goal is to keep the temperature rise to less 4 degrees Fahrenheit. We are already halfway there, and we are only slightly slowing down. So if you're halfway to your extreme you need to get serious and that's the message. About one third of the goal can be reached by efficiency, just by using less energy. By driving a bit less, changing your thermostat, changing your light bulbs. But we also have to invest in other forms of energy that don't release greenhouse gases," said Jorgensen.



Experts say the United States contributes to the problem the most, in comparison with the rest of the world.



"We release more than twice the amount of carbon monoxide as China does, more than twice as much as any other country in the world. The rest of the world, parts of Europe and major places in Asia, they realize this is a serious problem. In other parts of the world, the message has been received. The U.S. is quite recalcitrant to accept this. Now, more than half of Americans realize climate change is serious and it's mostly humans, we're about 60 to 65 percent (of the cause), but we've been late to the game," said Jorgensen.



While electric cars are a helpful idea, in some states, Jorgensen says it's the source of the electricity that needs to change.



"Electricity must be made by something other than coal. In a state like Ohio where a lot of electricity is made with coal, the electric vehicle is only marginally better than a hybrid. Whereas in other places where you have a lot more alternate energy, renewable energy, like the West Coast, the electric vehicle is far, far better. So we've got to do both things: develop electric vehicles and develop in terms of sources of energy," said Jorgensen.



Those well-versed in climate change say it's possible to make those changes before it's too late.



"We've risen to the occasion before, in war times and other things. These are things Americans can do. We have to do decide we want to do it, so let's openly discuss what are the best ways to do it. Denying the problem is not an option," said Jorgensen.



To read the report, click here.

