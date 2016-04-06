Police arrest mom on the run in Toledo

The Lucas County Sheriff's department is asking for the public’s help to find a Toledo mom. She's wanted for not surrendering custody of her daughters to Lucas county Children services.

Brandy Taylor, 26, is being charged with child endangering for having drugs present while the children were in her care.

Her two girls Serenity and Alyssa have been taken to Lucas county Children's services earlier today after the Sheriff’s office notified WTOL about the case.

Around 8:30 P.M. police arrested Taylor in Toledo.

