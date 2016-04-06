BGSU, faculty negotiate new collective bargaining agreement - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU, faculty negotiate new collective bargaining agreement

Bowling Green State University and the Faculty Association have completed their negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement. The current faculty contract expires June 30. 

The proposed contract calls for a three percent salary increase annually, over the three-year agreement.

Percentages of health care premiums paid by the University and employees were kept the same. 

The agreement addressed other issues such as shared governance, academic freedom, faculty review, and professional development.

The Faculty Association and BGSU Board of Trustees must still ratify the new three-year agreement, which takes effect July 1. The vote will take place the week of April 18. If approved, the agreement will be submitted and reviewed on May 6.

