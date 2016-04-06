New bill could qualify public school districts for technology, security funding

Public school districts that have not received state money to fix school buildings or build new ones may be given another option.

State Senator Randy Gardner (R-Bowling Green) and Representative Steve Arndt will announce a new bill which would give districts the chance to qualify for funding related to technology and security.

The funding comes from the Ohio School Facilities Commission.

The Northwest Ohio lawmakers expect to be joined by area school officials when they announce their legislative effort on Thursday, April 7 ,in Port Clinton.

