Toledo man charged with sexually exploiting minor girls

Steven Calmes (Source: Lucas County Jail) Steven Calmes (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 14-count indictment charging a Toledo man for sexually exploiting minors has been filed. 

Steven Calmes, 37, has been charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of coercion and enticement and one count of receipt of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.  

The indictment says Calmes targeted several girls between the ages of 10 and 14 over the internet and convinced them to send nude pictures of themselves or appear naked on a web camera for him. According to court documents, this took place numerous times between 2012 and 2014. An examination of electronic devices seized during a search revealed 70 videos that constituted child pornography.

The indictment also states that Calmes tried to convince another child victim he interacted with to meet him in person for “more fun.” According to court documents, Calmes also created a plan to meet another child victim at her school. 

Calmes is currently in custody at the Lucas County Jail.

The Toledo Police Department assisted the United States Secret Service in the investigation.  

