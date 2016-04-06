Standoff in Port Clinton over, suspect in custody ID'd

Police in Port Clinton say the standoff is now over and the suspect, Melissa Muirhead, is now in custody.

Muirhead was armed inside her home with a rifle. And police say she is a veteran who is suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Chief Rob Hickman says it all started when police were called to a home on 3rd Street to check on the welfare of the woman inside.

A perimeter was set up on 3rd Street with the 300 block blocked off. Four surrounding homes were evacuated.

Less than half a mile away students at Port Clinton High School and Port Clinton Middle School were being held. They were later released safely amid the standoff.

Police say she was watching the news and monitoring social media while this was all happening.

Negotiators worked with specialists at the VA in Ann Arbor to talk with this woman and get her to surrender peacefully.

Both authorities and people who live in the area are calling this a very sad situation. They're hoping she can get the help she needs.

At this point police say they do not believe there will be any charges filed against Muirhead.

