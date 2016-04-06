WATCH LIVE: State of the State speech to draw crowd, attention for GOP's Kasich

The city of Marietta is preparing for an influx of officials as Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), members of his Cabinet, state lawmakers and others descend on the historic city for his annual State of the State speech.

The governor and Republican presidential contender is scheduled to deliver the address at the Peoples Bank Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It's his fifth straight year leaving Columbus for the policy speech.

State Chancellor John Carey is among state leaders holding public events around Marietta and Washington County throughout the day. Two of four state legislative leaders plan to fly with Kasich to the speech.

The speech comes as pressure mounts on Kasich to drop out of the race for the White House. He delivered a third place finish in Tuesday's Wisconsin primary.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.