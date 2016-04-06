Voting rights group allege illegal Ohio election roll purge

Voting rights groups have sued Ohio's elections chief, alleging the state's process for purging election rolls is illegally removing eligible voters.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Columbus contends Ohio's system removes registered voters based on their failure to vote.

The lawsuit specifically alleges the illegal cancellation of registered voters who are homeless.

The lawsuit is related to a separate complaint alleging laws and procedures for counting provisional ballots create hurdles for voters, particularly minorities.

Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), a Republican, said Ohio manages voter rolls according to state and federal law.

He says the process, followed by previous state election chiefs, is consistent with a 4-year-old federal court agreement.

