Don't Waste Your Money: Rock the right sites to buy concert tickets

Beware of third party ticket sites and avoid getting overcharged for concert tickets this summer. (Source: Master Ticket Center)

Before you buy your summer concert tickets this year, make sure you're not getting scammed by a look-alike site questing for money.

Many people are getting burned when buying tickets because they don't realize they are buying them from the wrong website and at a much higher price.

Sites that seem like the 'real deal' can be hard to detect - especially from the screen of a mobile phone.

"When the site came up, I thought I was on the Ticketmaster site," said one consumer, Belinda.

She went ahead and bought tickets to see Maroon 5 after a website came up on her screen.

"I googled Ticketmaster and a company came up called Master Tickets," she said. "I ended up paying 90 percent more for those tickets!"

The tickets for the concert, originally $80, were marked up to $147 a piece.

"I don't understand how people can get away with this!" she said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Master Ticket has only been around for 6 months. So far, they've racked up only 4 complaints.

The company's headquarters is listed as a P.O. Box in a UPS store in New York City.

Despite the frustration the business causes, their profits are made legally.

Master Ticket is a third party ticket seller, often profiting from hiking up prices to consumers.

A look at their website shows there are no returns once tickets have been purchased.

Unfortunately, for Belinda and others, there is a no-return-on-purchase policy.

So don't be too cool for school - and do your homework when you're buying tickets online.

That way you can keep everything rock-and-roll.

