Don't Waste Your Money: Rock the right sites to buy concert tick - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Rock the right sites to buy concert tickets

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
Connect
Beware of third party ticket sites and avoid getting overcharged for concert tickets this summer. (Source: Master Ticket Center) Beware of third party ticket sites and avoid getting overcharged for concert tickets this summer. (Source: Master Ticket Center)
(WTOL) -

Before you buy your summer concert tickets this year, make sure you're not getting scammed by a look-alike site questing for money.

Many people are getting burned when buying tickets because they don't realize they are buying them from the wrong website and at a much higher price.

Sites that seem like the 'real deal' can be hard to detect - especially from the screen of a mobile phone.

"When the site came up, I thought I was on the Ticketmaster site,"  said one consumer, Belinda.

She went ahead and bought tickets to see Maroon 5 after a website came up on her screen.

"I googled Ticketmaster and a company came up called Master Tickets," she said. "I ended up paying 90 percent more for those tickets!"

The tickets for the concert, originally $80, were marked up to $147 a piece.

"I don't understand how people can get away with this!" she said.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Master Ticket has only been around for 6 months. So far, they've racked up only 4 complaints.

The company's headquarters is listed as a P.O. Box in a UPS store in New York City.

Despite the frustration the business causes, their profits are made legally.

Master Ticket is a third party ticket seller, often profiting from hiking up prices to consumers.

A look at their website shows there are no returns once tickets have been purchased.

Unfortunately, for Belinda and others, there is a no-return-on-purchase policy.

So don't be too cool for school - and do your homework when you're buying tickets online.

That way you can keep everything rock-and-roll.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly