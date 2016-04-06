Student shot in back by another student during training in Henry County

The Henry County Sheriff's Office reports a student was shot by another student Tuesday at the City of Napoleon's shooting range.

It is assumed at this time that the shooting was accidental.

The Northwest State Law Enforcement Academy was training at the range that day.

The sheriff's office reports the victim was shot in the back and taken to Henry County Hospital.

The student was later air lifted for further care and remains in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates to this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.