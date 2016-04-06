One dead after fatal 2-car crash near Fremont

A man is dead after hitting a pickup track head-on on US 6 Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the crash happened near milepost 12 in Sandusky County around 6:30 a.m. OSHP says 49-year-old Kenneth Saam of Bradner, Ohio was traveling westbound on US 6 when he swerved left of center and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by 58-year-old Alexander Winkler, Jr. of Milan, Ohio who was driving eastbound on US 6.

Winkler's truck was struck head-on and came to rest in a field on the north side of the road. Saam's car also rested on a shoulder to the north.

OSHP says that Saam was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The report states that if he had, his life may have been saved.

Winkler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Fremont Memorial Hospital by a Life Squad.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and investigations are ongoing.

