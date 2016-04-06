Police investigate hit-and-run in central Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

An image from the scene. (Source: Viewer pic)

Toledo police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened in central Toledo.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bancroft and Monroe streets.

Police are now searching for the driver of a black F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab, license plate number GMJ 6527.

They say the truck hit a car with a woman and two toddlers head-on and fled the scene.

The toddlers, who were in the back seat in their car seats, are reportedly uninjured. A firefighter waited with the children until a relative was available to pick them up at the scene.

The woman was transported with minor injuries to her head and neck to a nearby hospital.

“They’re going to find you buddy,” said Douglas Harris, who witnessed the crash while on a TARTA bus.

Harris and other witnesses were eager to help when they saw the driver flee. Harris called 911 with the license plate number.

"There's no way that that's responsible thing to do no matter what the situation," said Harris. "You should of stopped."

Police say the truck should have a considerable amount of damage to the front end. If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

