ProMedica offers free mammogram screenings to the uninsured

ProMedica is offering free mammogram screenings at their location on Bay Park Drive in Oregon between 8 am. - 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. (Source: WTOL)

ProMedica is working to save lives with free mammogram screenings Wednesday, April 6.

The screenings are for men and women 40-64 who do not have insurance or who have high deductibles in their insurance.

Clinics start at 8 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.at ProMedica Bay Park Hospital located on Bay Park Drive in Oregon.

If you are under the age of 40 and wish to get checked, you can. However, you must have a history of breast cancer or have an immediate relative with breast cancer or a breast abnormality.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 419-734-8080.

ProMedica's free mammogram screenings are funded through Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.



