Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur continues 'Countdown to Earth Day' series

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur continued her Countdown to Earth Day series by visiting the Imagination Station on Tuesday, April 5.

Kaptur is highlighting the resurgence of the Bald Eagle along Ohio's coastline and how it directly connects with having clean Lake water.

"Part of our reason for being here today is to show a success story of the bald eagles and to say we need to do the same thing in order to clean up this water, in order to retard the Algal Blooms that harm our water system across this Lake," she said.

At the event, Kaptur discussed the rapid recovery potential of the Lake Erie ecosystem and the dramatic impact that the Clean Water Act and citizen participation have had in the turnaround of Bald Eagle populations in Ohio.

Earth Day is Friday, April 22.

It is a day the congresswoman wants to make sure people recognize to become more aware of how their actions can contribute or afflict progress towards a cleaner environment.

This event was the third in Kaptur's series, "Countdown to Earth Day."

