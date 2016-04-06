Bowling Green school remains closed due to water issues - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green school remains closed due to water issues

(Source: Bowling Green City Schools) (Source: Bowling Green City Schools)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Students at one Bowling Green elementary school had the day off Wednesday.

This comes after staff noticed some discoloration in the water at Kenwood Elementary. And while the superintendent says they don't think it's anything serious, they found it best to close for the day for testing just in case. 

"I'm always going to err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our kids," said Superintendent Francis Scruci. 

He says the district is not concerned about any kids who may have drank the water before the discoloration was noticed. He says they did stop students from drinking it as soon as the problem was discovered. 

Scruci says it could be a valve not working properly, the fact that the building is 60 years old or that they just returned from being on Spring Break. Either way tests were done and so far everything looks okay.

"We have people working on the boilers and working on the lines as we speak, and this afternoon I'll know more. I don't anticipate it being a problem going forward," said Scruci. 

As for parents, many are glad the school took action to protect the students, even if it's a minor problem. 

"One day off or two, just depends, is better than them going in and getting the whole school sick," said Jeremy Converse, Bowling Green parent. 

Kenwood Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates to this story.

