Janet Jackson delays 2016 tour

By Melissa Andrews, Anchor
Janet Jackson is delaying her 'Unbreakable' tour which was scheduled to stop in Toledo on June 7.

According to the Associated Press, Jackson says she is planning to start a family and has been advised to rest.

The pop icon has been plagued by recent health issues and had already postponed her tour once after announcing a surgery on Twitter in December 2015.

She was scheduled to appear at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo this summer.

It is not clear how the Huntington Center box office will be handling the cancellation or possible refunds.

