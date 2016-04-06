Woman arrested, charged with stealing from west Toledo pharmacy

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A west Toledo woman is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday on charges that she stole 100 Oxycodone tablets.

Peggy Yeager, 31, was employed by the Mercy Health Center pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue at the time the crime was reported.

According to reports, Yeager allegedly lied to a pharmacist saying she was at the location to clean and empty trash in the locked store.

Police say video surveillance recorded her stealing the bottle of 15 mg tablets.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon on April 5. Police reported the bottle of pills was found still sealed.

Yeager is charged with theft of a dangerous drug, breaking and entering and drug abuse.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.