Woman arrested, charged with stealing from west Toledo pharmacy

Peggy Yeager, 31. (Source: Toledo Police Department) Peggy Yeager, 31. (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A west Toledo woman is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday on charges that she stole 100 Oxycodone tablets.

Peggy Yeager, 31, was employed by the Mercy Health Center pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue at the time the crime was reported.

According to reports, Yeager allegedly lied to a pharmacist saying she was at the location to clean and empty trash in the locked store.

Police say video surveillance recorded her stealing the bottle of 15 mg tablets.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon on April 5. Police reported the bottle of pills was found still sealed.

Yeager is charged with theft of a dangerous drug, breaking and entering and drug abuse.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

