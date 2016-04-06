Police chase ends with 16-year-old behind bars

A picture of the end of the chase that ended in a crash and arrest. (Source: WTOL)

A police chase ends with a teenager behind bars.

The chase ended around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Colburn and Pleasant Place in south Toledo.

Police arrested the teen after he hit a stop stick set up by Toledo police that stopped his car.

Police say the driver did manage to hit a police car before he was stopped.

No officers were injured.

Police tell us that the car is stolen.

